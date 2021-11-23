The successful switch to organic

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

The most dangerous phrase to any multigenerational business is, “Well, that’s the way we’ve always done it.”

Scott Myers is the third generation to farm at Woodlyn Acres Farm in Dalton. While away in college at the Ohio State University, Myers focused all his time on figuring out ways to return to the farm following graduation. In 2000, Myers started a hay business, selling to mainly local dairymen, and was able to return home to the farm.

When milk prices started a downturn nearly a decade ago, many of his dairy customers transitioned to organic milk production in order to find a niche market. Myers saw an opportunity and his own niche market, so Woodlyn Acres followed suit.

“Organic dairies are what got us considering switching our own fields,” Myers said. “I wanted to be able to support my customers.”

