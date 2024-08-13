The surprise of no surprises

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last weekend marks the fourth anniversary of the derecho that swept through the Corn Belt, hitting Iowa and Illinois as the worst thunderstorm in U.S. history. That same week the low for the marketing year was hit and was the turning point from the bear market into a bullish one for several years.

Every summer since, market participants have been anticipating another derecho that will spark a rally similar to late 2020. I think that the 2020 derecho’s impact on the market was a little overblown.

It was widely reported that at least 1 million corn acres were lost or damaged during the storm. If the 1 million acres had an average of 200 bushels per acre for those fields, that would equate to just under a 10% drop in the expected carryout at the time.

When comparing price reactions and carryout, usually a 1-billion-bushel carryout leads to corn rationing and $8 per bushel prices.… Continue reading