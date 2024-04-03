The Turquoise Vet

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

A typical day for Bailey DeGroat includes quite a bit of variety. From attending classes at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, creating a new apparel design, or finishing up a turquoise necklace, the 24-year-old Ohio native is a jack of many trades.

DeGroat, born and raised in Germantown is no stranger to the livestock industry. Growing up in Montgomery County, her family owned and operated a cow-calf operation, beef feedlot, livestock transportation business, and an A2A2 specialty dairy. She exhibited cattle at the state level, hogs at her county fair, and sheep at the state and national levels. Over her livestock showing career, DeGroat garnered many titles, including Champion Dorset at the Best of the Buckeye show. She even had a lamb qualify for the sale at the American Royal.

Being around livestock all her life also meant DeGroat has been around veterinarians since a young age.