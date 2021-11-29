The wonder drug that few know about

A drug that was discovered in the 1970s has changed the world. This drug’s cure and prevention rate, for a wide spectrum of diseases and parasites, is hailed as the greatest drug discovery since Arthur Fleming discovered penicillin in 1946.

The drug is taken by millions of people in third world countries and used to eliminate internal parasites in animals. It is so effective that once it is used to treat a systemic disease, one tablet taken twice a year will prevent a recurrence.

It is the most powerful drug ever for treating river blindness in humans. River blindness, which occurs primarily in Africa and Latin America, is caused by a tiny microfilaria parasite (Onchocerca volvulus), which is transmitted by infected blackflies that breed and deposit the microfilariae-containing eggs in fast moving streams and waterways, where the eggs then hatch.

When people fish or wade in these waterways, the immature larval filariae of these parasites bore into their skin much like a mosquito.… Continue reading