The woodwork of Robert Troup: A union of art and utility

By Mike Ryan, OCJ Field Reporter

Robert Troup is an artisan metal and woodworker based out of Pleasantville in Fairfield County. Troup makes functional postmodern household furniture and conceptual wood and metal sculpture.

"I have been building furniture since the mid 1990s, and my business has been growing slow and steady ever since. I enjoy building functional things with an aim to show off the wood to its best advantage. I think this is part of my Midwestern upbringing — it has to be useful, it can't just be pretty. Most of my commissioned work is tables — a lot of sofa, coffee, and hall tables — but chairs are more interesting to create. Tables can be interesting, but chairs can be much more intricate and involved. With tables, there is limited geometry to explore; with chairs, you have a lot more to work with — different angles, heights, seat slopes, arms," Troup said.