The work of the USB Executive Committee (part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Ohio has had many outstanding leaders in the agricultural industry over the years. Several of those have even served at the national level. Steve Reinhard is a farmer from Crawford County who has just completed his term serving as Chairman of the United Soybean Board (USB) and now is serving on the USB Executive Committee. The USB is made up of 77 farmer members from across the country representing soybean farmers and the number of seats on the board is based on the amount of soybeans produced in each state and region.

The USB functions with a committee structure and the Executive Committee is made up of 11 members. "The executive committee at the United Soybean Board, like most other executive committees, takes care of the operations of the board, while the board's not in session.