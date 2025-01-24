The work of the USB Executive Committee (part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) is made up of 77 farmer members from across the country. The USB functions with a committee structure and an Executive Committee that is made up of 11 members. “The executive committee of the United Soybean Board, like most other executive committees, takes care of the operations of the board while the board is not in session. We will do a lot of background work. We set goals for the executive committee and also for the full board,” said Steve Reinhard, farmer from Crawford County and immediate past Chairman of the USB who is serving on the Executive Committee in 2025.

The USB has several check-off funded initiatives planned in 2025. "As we look at bioplastics, we continue to build out that portfolio and what we can do with soybean oil in the plastics world," said Reinhard.