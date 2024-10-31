There are poles and then there are polls

By Barb Lumley

As a child growing up, music was a part of our family. There were times in the evenings after chores were done when my Dad would pick up his guitar and play and sing bluegrass and folk songs. One of my favorites was a Southern folk song titled “Crawdad Song.” One of the lines in the song was, “You get a line and I’ll get a pole and we’ll go down to the crawdad hole.” I learned the lines and would sing along with him. I learned at an early age that the “pole” in that song was a fishing pole. Over the years, we have all learned that there are many different kinds of poles.

We are all familiar with electric poles and we know when one goes down we lose power. Those of us who live on farms are very familiar with fence poles or posts.