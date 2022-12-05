Think about seed tech ROI and best fit for you when planning for year ahead

Brian Green, technical agronomist for Bayer, looks ahead to recommendations for 2023. He recommends taking a look at newer technologies, including improved disease tolerance, multiple modes of action, and more. He also says to not forget to look closely at how an investment in new technology matches with on-farm budgets and expected ROI. This conversation with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo took place at the 2022 NAFB Trade Talk.… Continue reading