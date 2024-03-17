By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

This little piggy went to market.

This little piggy stayed home.

This little piggy escaped to the neighbors,

And never, ever made it back home.

In Southwest Louisiana, on the evening of Aug. 29, 2017, Andrew Johnson was on his property. He lived next to a homestead/farm owned by Tony and Angela Battise.

A 4-H hog, owned by the Battises, escaped its enclosure, attacked and struck him, knocking him to the ground. Johnson claimed that he suffered injuries to his neck, back and legs.

He asserted that prior to the incident, multiple farm animals owned by the Battises had trespassed on his property. Johnson stated he had informed the Battises of the animals previously coming onto his property without permission. The Battises allegedly failed to maintain proper fences to enclose their homestead to prevent their animals from coming onto Johnson’s ground. Prior to the Aug. 29, 2017 incident, the Battises’ property was not entirely fenced in, according to Johnson.… Continue reading