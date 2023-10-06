Thomas presented the Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award at World Dairy Expo

Nathan Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio, was presented the 32nd Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award during World Dairy Expo 2023, in memory of Duncan MacKenzie, the 1961 Klussendorf winner. While this year’s Klussendorf-MacKenzie award winner has an impressive dairy résumé, it is most important to note that Thomas exemplifies the standards that made Duncan MacKenzie the forbearer of this award.

Although this year’s MacKenzie winner did not grow up on a dairy farm, his grandfather managed several well-known Guernsey herds, and his uncle also had a dairy herd. With those dairy-farming relatives in his constant eyesight, a young Nathan Thomas persistently bothered his father until he was able to purchase a grade heifer to show at the county fair.

With that foundation established, Thomas continued to improve the type and conformation in his cattle. During high school, this Ohio native began working at several shows and sales including helping Wayne Sliker of Modern Associates. With… Continue reading