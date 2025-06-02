Tick trouble in Ohio

By Brianna Smith

In fields, pastures, and wooded fence lines across Ohio, ticks are becoming a much bigger problem than they used to be. What was once a seasonal nuisance is now a growing threat to people, pets, and livestock. Farmers and rural residents are seeing more tick encounters each year, and the risks aren’t just about annoying bites anymore. These parasites are tied to serious illnesses in people and animals, and even cattle losses across the state.

According to state tick experts, Risa Pesapane, associate professor in ecosystem and wildlife health, and Timothy McDermott, DVM, assistant professor and extension educator from The Ohio State University, the changes are real and happening fast. Twenty years ago, Ohio was home to just a few common tick species, mostly the American dog tick. But today, the landscape has shifted.

"We're seeing changes in the distribution of a lot of medically important tick species," Pesapane said.