Tillie’s ire

By Matt Reese

Stuart Heavilin lives with his family in a home built around a cabin moved to the farm by his ancestors around 1875. The old cabin had some notable upgrades through the years. In 1913, the cabin was expanded into a house, with upstairs bedrooms and one of the first in-home bathrooms in the area. The house got another upgrade after Stuart’s grandfather bought the property from his cousin at an auction in 1989. Stuart moved into the home in 2011 and, with his wife Tara, has done significant improvements and renovations, including adding a basement to the structure.

When Stuart's grandparents Eugene and Matilda "Tillie" Heavilin bought the family farm with the house back in 1989, most people, including the auctioneer, assumed the house and 173 acres would sell for development or recreation to capitalize on nearby Tappan Lake. Eugene and Tillie, though, hoped they'd saved up enough to buy the family farm.