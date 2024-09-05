Timber Talk: America’s Hardwood Furniture Manufacturing Epicenter

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

More than 37,000 Amish live in Holmes and the surrounding counties in Ohio. People come from all over to experience the food, hand-crafted wood items, culture, antiques, bed and breakfasts, wineries and breweries, entertainment, and the charm of a simpler way of life and a time long gone for the English. The entire area, referred to as Amish Country, is a popular tourist destination. What many people miss, however, is the heart of U.S. hardwood furniture production happening amidst the quaint shops.

Bent wood that is ready to be kiln dried.

Amish craftsmen have been refining their work for generations largely using hand tools. The public is fascinated with the quality and care taken to craft Amish hardwood furniture by hand, which has contributed to the tourism boom of the area. You cannot drive a quarter of a mile without seeing another furniture shop in many parts of Holmes County.… Continue reading