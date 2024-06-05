Timber Talk: Chainsaw Safety

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

Despite many advancements in technology and equipment, the chainsaw remains a foundational tool for landowners looking to clear invasive species or general property upkeep, power line technicians or local governments charged with clearing material from utility lines and public rights-of-way, and loggers harvesting timber. With the month of June being National Safety Month, it is the perfect time to talk about proper chainsaw use. Many individuals fire up a chainsaw without fully considering the loss to life or limb that can occur when operating this piece of equipment. Between 2013 and 2023, 200 deaths involving a chainsaw were reported through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Clearinghouse. Many deaths and injuries resulting from chainsaw use are preventable through PPE, maintenance, and technical training.

Proper PPE is essential for protecting yourself from the many hazards of operating a chainsaw. Anyone operating a chainsaw needs to protect the following:

Head, Eyes, Ears – A helmet that combines a hardhat, safety visor, and earmuffs is best for working professionals, but a hardhat, safety glasses and ear protection will suffice for private use.