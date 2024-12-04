Timber Talk: Real American Hardwood®

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

Like other industries in agriculture, hardwood competes for market share with a long list of imitation and substitute products. Since 1999, hardwood consumption in the United States has declined. There are a host of contributing factors to this decline, but a key factor for consumers is the price tag. It is no secret that hardwood products like flooring, cabinetry, and furniture are more expensive than fake alternatives. Consumers are flocking to places like IKEA and Amazon to find the best bargain when decorating their homes and are ditching the advice of professionals for do-it-yourself solutions to save money. Unfortunately, price has driven the conversation for decades, but that is changing. With disasters like the East Palestine derailment, consumers were confronted by large quantities of toxic vinyl chloride released into the environment; vinyl chloride is used in PVC, which is the main material used in vinyl flooring.… Continue reading