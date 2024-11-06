Timber Talk: The impending bourbon crisis and need for white oak management

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

A crisis is imminent, and the average bourbon drinker is unaware. The bourbon industry depends on Ohio’s supply of white oak trees for their favorite beverage. Bourbon distilleries and other contributors in the supply chain have been concerned for several years about the impending crisis and are becoming involved in initiatives to regenerate white oak.

One such contributor is Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, LLC in Jackson. Speyside is a manufacturer of barrels specifically for the bourbon industry. Kentucky Bourbon regulations require a white oak, or more specifically Quercus alba, barrel that has never been used and is properly charred. After a barrel is used for bourbon, it can then be sold for other products like spirits, wine, beer, maple syrup, etc., but its time in the bourbon industry is over. Speyside operates at maximum capacity and has three stave mills to support their production.… Continue reading