Timber Talk: The Paul Bunyan Show, America’s original forestry show

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

The Paul Bunyan Show, the trade show of the Ohio Forestry Association, showcases the scale and scope of the forest products industry and demonstrates the need to actively manage Ohio’s forests. With a concentrated focus on safety, it is one of the few shows in the United States that feature live demonstrations of equipment and technology. You will find demonstrations of whole tree chippers and grinders, tree felling and cutting demonstrations and safety training for anyone operating forestry equipment, from professional loggers to landowners, at the Show. Entertainment such as the Great Lakes Timber Show and state and international lumberjack competitions will run throughout the weekend.

Emmett Conway, Jr. was 9 years old when he attended the very first Paul Bunyan Show in McArthur, Ohio, in 1957. His father was the committee chairman, so he grew up around the show. In addition to being an industry trade show, the event also initially served to educate and demonstrate to the public that the process of cutting timber is a natural part of the life cycle of forests.