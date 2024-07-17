Timber Talk: Timber Harvest Professionals

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association, Inc., and Jeff Jenkins, Past President of the Ohio Forestry Association, Inc.

Harvesting timber is a forest management practice that requires technical expertise to do it right. Foresters can obtain professional certification through the Society of American Foresters and/or the Association of Consulting Foresters and loggers can be certified through the Ohio Forestry Association’s (OFA) Master Logger program. Certification is voluntary in the State of Ohio, so the best way to ensure a forestry or logging professional is properly trained is to only work with certified professionals. The OFA recognizes the exemplary work of Ohio Master Loggers each year through their Logger of the Year Award.

OFA’s 2022 Logger of the Year, John Jefferson with Jefferson Logging of Crown City

In 1999, John Jefferson was following in his father’s footsteps: he was going to school to become a machinist. He enrolled in the first machinist class ever at Marshall University.… Continue reading