Time in quiet this Memorial Day is time well spent

By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

When was the last time you walked through a cemetery? Was it last Memorial Day? Perhaps it was visiting a family member gone too soon? Or maybe you can’t remember when it was?

Similarly, when was the last time you spent in quiet?

In this world of phone calls, smartphone notifications, and social media updates, and just plain old noise, we often don’t have time for the one of the most essential things of all – reflection.

It’s in this spirit that I encourage us all to reexamine Memorial Day in our lives. This unique holiday is a time set aside specifically for such moments of peace and reflection, curiously offered through its exact opposite – the death of soldiers who have given their lives, often in a demise of chaos and noise.

How can we renew Memorial Day in our all-too-busy lives?

The quiet of a cemetery is something special.