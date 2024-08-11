Time to apply for special deer hunting opps

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

Deer hunters seeking acreage to hunt this season should check out what the Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is offering. The agency is holding special deer hunts at eight state nature preserves and nine scenic river corridors across Ohio during the 2024-25 hunting season, locations identified as areas where deer populations pose a threat to native plant communities. The nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology, where excessive browsing, when deer feed on leaves and plants, can negatively impact many sensitive habitats and has been linked to increasing the spread of non-native, invasive plant species. The division is offering both gun and archery hunts this year.

For the nature preserves, special gun hunts will be offered at Boch Hollow and Stage’s Pond state nature preserves. Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will offer archery, gun, and muzzleloader hunting opportunities.… Continue reading