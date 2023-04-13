Time to start scouting for alfalfa weevil

By Aaron Wilson, Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc, Andy Michel, Ohio State University Extension

Even though some parts of Ohio have had a slow, cold spring, it’s still time to start thinking about alfalfa weevil scouting. Overwintered adults begin laying eggs when temperatures exceed 48 degrees F. Peak larval activity and feeding damage occur between 325 and 575 heat units (based on accumulation of heat units from January 1 with a base of 48 degrees F). As of April 10, heating units range from a high of 326 in southern Ohio and a low of 105 in northeast Ohio. Compared to the same time last year the northern tier of Ohio is about the same or slightly behind, but the rest of the state is ahead, especially in the south.

In short, start preparing soon to begin scouting, especially in mid and southern Ohio. Alfalfa fields should be scouted weekly for weevils until at least the first harvest.… Continue reading