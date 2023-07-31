Time to start scouting!

By Stephanie Pflaum, Rebecca DiScipio, Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala, Mark Badertscher, Nic Baumer, Frank Becker, Lee Beers, CCA, Trevor Corboy, Tom Dehaas, Nick Eckel, Allen Gahler, Don Hammersmith, Jamie Hampton, Mary Jo Hassen, Alan Leininger, Ed Lentz, CCA, Kendall Lovejoy, Clifton Martin, CCA, Sarah Noggle, Les Ober, CCA, Jordan Penrose, Beth Scheckelhoff, Mike Sunderman, Frank Thayer, Kyle Verhoff, Brooks Warner, Kayla Wyse, Curtis Young, CCA, Chris Zoller, Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Ohio State University Extension

The Ohio Lep Network is continuing to monitor moth pests across Ohio. As we have begun our 12th week of monitoring, we are continuing population reports for Western bean cutworm (WBC), corn earworm (CEW), and both variations of European corn borer (ECB – IA & NY).