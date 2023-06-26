Timely Moisture Improves Crop Conditions

Storms last week delivered timely moisture to crops, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 80.2 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, an improvement over last week’s 96.4 percent rating. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 32.9 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 5 percent very short, 28 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 25 was 70.1 degrees, 0.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.70 inches of precipitation, 0.15 inches below average. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 25.

Last week, weed suppression, side dressing for row crops, and limited soybean replanting kept farmers in fields. Severe storms, tornadoes, and hail contributed to crop damage in the northern tier of the state.… Continue reading