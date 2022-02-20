Times are changing faster than ever

By Matt Reese

Imagine for a moment you and I are sitting at your local coffee shop enjoying some delicious brunch back in February of 2020. I am just enjoying a bite of my hash browns and you get really serious and look at me across the table.

“Matt, I have a couple of things I have got to tell you. You may not believe me at first, but I promise they are going to happen,” you say.

“Alright, what’s up?” I reply in between sips of coffee.

“Well, first, in the next couple of months, every church in this country is going to shut its doors to visitors,” you tell me leaning in and lowering your voice a bit.

I’d guess that my eyebrows would rise with surprise and skepticism at your statement.

“But that’s not all Matt. You may not believe this, but I’m telling the truth when I say that essential food items and things like toilet paper are going to disappear from store shelves within just a few weeks,” you tell me in a hushed tone. … Continue reading