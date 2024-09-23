Tips for the next generation of farmers

By Emily Zuver, Senior Assistant Accountant, Holbrook & Manter

Inheriting the family farm is both exciting and daunting. For many young farmers stepping into this role, the challenge can be overwhelming. Whether you’re new to farming or have grown up surrounded by crops and livestock, these insights will guide you through the transition, ensuring the enduring success of your family’s agricultural heritage.

Understanding your land

Every successful farm starts with understanding its foundation — the land itself. Begin by familiarizing yourself with your farm’s soil composition, drainage patterns, and climate conditions. Remember that understanding your land is an ongoing process. Seasons change, weather patterns shift, and soil conditions fluctuate. Regularly monitor your farm’s environment and adapt your strategies as needed. Staying attuned to the land’s natural rhythms is key to sustainable farming success.

Building a management plan

Taking over the family farm requires a clear management plan. This plan should outline your goals, strategies, and resources needed for effective farm operations.… Continue reading