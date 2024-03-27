Tom honored with Friend of the Expo Award at 2024 Ohio Beef Expo

At the 2024 Ohio Beef Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), Bill Tom of Washington Court House was posthumously awarded the Friend of the Expo Award for his dedication and contributions to the Ohio Beef Expo’s success.

The Ohio Beef Expo is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry covering many facets of the beef world with seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show and much more all in one place. At the time of his passing in December 2023, Tom was the OCA vice president and served on the board of directors. He was also vice chair of the Ohio Beef Expo. Prior to this he served in many Expo leadership roles, including chairing the Expo Junior Show.

Tom provided tremendous leadership for the Ohio Beef Expo including planning the event, helping juniors in the show ring, manning a trade show booth, or serving as a ringman at an Expo sale.… Continue reading