Tomato Harvest Cab Cam with Kurtz Farms

A unique episode for the next installment of 2023 Cab Cam series as Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with Jason Kurtz of Kurtz Farms in Henry County. Kurtz gives an update on the exceptional year it has been for tomatoes, the growing and harvest process unique to the vegetable, and the changing market dynamics in Ohio.

The 2023 Cab Cam series is brought to you by Precision Agri Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.… Continue reading