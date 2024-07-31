By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Have you seen the tomato meme? It goes something like this…How to grow your own tomatoes

1. Devote 3 months of your summer to helping them grow.

2. Go on vacation so they can ripen

3. Congrats you just saved yourself and your neighbors $2!

It is tomato time in Ohio! No matter how little you saved yourself or how many neighbors you fed, you know there is nothing like a homegrown tomato. Whether yours are overflowing your garden buckets or you have picked up some from the local farmers markets, tomatoes take the mainstage on our August plates. Ohio ranks fourth in tomato production, producing over 140 thousand pounds, not including all our home gardens.

In 2018 I stowed away on a dairy innovations trip with Paul to the Netherlands. One morning, the Lely group offered a tomato tour. Although dairy innovations are somewhat fascinating, I jumped at the chance to go off cow-grid for a tomato adventure.