Tomorrow’s technology is being developed today (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

As you are reading this, researchers at The Ohio State University are developing the technology you will be using on your farm tomorrow, thanks to your Ohio Soybean Check-off. From the use of Artificial Intelligence and Scouting Drones to more effective sprayer tip selection, your Ohio Soybean Check-off is providing the funds to help these new technologies become reality.

Anyone who has sprayed a soybean crop with a fungicide or insecticide in mid-summer knows the challenge of getting the spray to penetrate the crop canopy. Variable plant height, environmental conditions such as wind speed and direction changes can impact the effectiveness of the application. Dr. Erdal Ozkan is a Professor in the Department of Agricultural Engineering at The Ohio State University. Dr. Ozkan is researching ways to reduce pesticide use and drift while increasing application effectiveness through the selection of the proper spray tips.