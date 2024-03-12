Tomorrow’s technology is being developed today (Part 2)

This is a two-part series—Click here to read Part 1.

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

You may have been told to get your head out of the clouds when you were younger, but that is exactly where the technology is today. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) also commonly known as drones are utilizing the cloud and new sensor technology to build and enhance databases with imaging capabilities never seen before. The efficiency and improved accuracy of collecting information about the various forms of plant stress in the crop is greatly enhanced utilizing sUAS’s.

Dr. Christopher Stewart is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department at The Ohio State University. His research toward OpenPASS which is an open-source web and mobile application will allow users to automatically deploy software piloted sUAS's to scout for soybean health.