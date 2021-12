City of Maumee caught after 20 years of sewage dumping was the fifth most viewed post of 2021.

Uh-oooooh… Kolt Buchenroth did a great interview with Ty Higgins from Ohio Farm Bureau about Maumee grossly exceeding its sewage discharge limits. In the heart of a watershed with many urban fingers pointing at agriculture regarding water quality woes, this story made big headlines in agricultural circles. In urban circles, though, not so much. … Continue reading