Top 10 of 2023: 6

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

6. Wool cooperative closing its doors after over a century of service

It was the end of an era. In 1918 a small group of wool producers had a vision of cooperatively marketing their product to command better market prices for individual farms. The idea grew into Mid-States Wool Growers Cooperative with, at one point, 10,000 farmer owners marketing 6 million pounds of wool from 23 states. In May, though, after more than a century of service to the nation’s sheep producers, Mid-States Wool Growers in Fairfield County — the last location of the cooperative — closed its doors.… Continue reading