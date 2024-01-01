Top 10 of 2023

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

Brandt passed away, leaving a legacy of conservation

It was not a surprise that the legacy of world-renowned no-till and conservation farmer David Brandt of Fairfield County would be the top post. The surprise was that this post garnered a staggering five times the views of “Noise at the grain bin” in second place. This post, combined with “David Brandt: The man, the meme, the legend,” made the humble cover crop advocate by far the most dominant force on ocj.com in 2023.

2. Noise at the grain bin

I understand that harvest-related noise around grain bins can offer challenges to farmers and complaints from neighbors, but I was very surprised to see the topic rise to the second highest post of 2023.… Continue reading