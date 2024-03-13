Topdressing wheat with liquid hog manure

By Glen Arnold, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Wheat fields are firming up across Ohio and spring topdressing with nitrogen fertilizer has started. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators may be considering applying liquid manure as a top-dress fertilizer for wheat.

The key to applying the correct amount of manure to fertilize wheat is to know the manure’s nitrogen content. Most manure tests reveal total nitrogen, ammonia nitrogen and organic nitrogen amounts. The ammonia nitrogen portion is readily available for plant growth. The organic nitrogen portion takes considerably longer to mineralize and generally will not be available when wheat uptakes the majority of its nitrogen before mid-June.

Most deep-pit swine finishing manure will contain between 30 and 40 pounds of ammonia nitrogen per 1,000 gallons. Finishing buildings with bowl waters and other water conservation systems can result in nitrogen amounts towards the upper end of this range. Finishing buildings with fixed nipple waters and surface water occasionally entering the pit can result in nitrogen amounts towards the lower end of this range.… Continue reading