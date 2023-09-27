Tough times, good life

By Matt Reese

Through hard work and good fortune, Charlie Reffitt had ascended through the ranks and was managing nearly 3,000 acres and a high-end Wagyu beef operation at Hondros Farms based in Delaware County. He and his wife, Crystal, lived in the home on the farm.

As it sometimes does, though, life took a dramatic turn for Charlie 5 years ago.

Charlie Reffitt was paralyzed from the waist down 5 years ago, ut has continued managing Hondros Farms in Delaware County.

"It was a cold, snowy January day. I had been hunting a big buck up on a farm we have in Morrow County. I hiked back in a ways off the road to his bedding area where I thought I might have some pretty good luck at getting him. I got up to my tree stand and saw one of the welds was snapped and the other one I could see was just popping apart.…