Trade — not SAF progress — highlighted by USDA at Commodity Classic

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

At Commodity Classic, attendees gathered to hear from U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and — for the first time ever — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. With both officials at the event, it seemed like a long-awaited announcement regarding the future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) could be coming.

Unfortunately, more time is needed to get it right, Vilsack said.

“We’re not in a position today to announce the guidance that will be coming forth from the Treasury Department as it relates to the Sustainable Aviation Fuel and the tax credits that will be available in 2023 and 2024, and the tax credits that will go in place in 2025 and beyond,” Vilsack said. “Now the reason we’re not is because we’re measuring twice and cutting once. We want to make sure that the latest and best information is utilized in the modeling that will inform the Treasury guidance.”… Continue reading