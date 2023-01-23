Trade on a mission

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The U.S Grains Council in conjunction with the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association hosted a North African Trade Team of feed grain buyers from the countries of Algeria, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Senegal. The buyers were looking for corn and distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) to import into their countries to use for livestock and poultry feed.

The trade team visited an ethanol plant, the Andersons, a beef feedlot operation, a large dairy, and took a combine and grain cart ride, and enjoyed lunch and a livestock farmers roundtable/meal. The goal was to share information and build relationships among the trade representatives, agribusiness people, and farmers.

Keith Truckor, a farmer in Fulton County, hosted the trade team for a meal the final evening. Truckor feels that the American farmer needs to do a better job building relationships with end users from around the globe. … Continue reading