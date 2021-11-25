Transportation issues are affecting harvest completion

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Amanda Douridas, Ohio State University Extension

Finding storage for harvested grain in parts of Ohio has become complex due to good corn yields, terminal elevators access to move grain out via rail, and some traditional storage not being available. It is unknown when the ability to accept grain at some terminals will improve. This situation has put some farmers without storage, or storage that is full, in a difficult position to complete the 2021 harvest. Economic decisions will need to be made soon, and none are ideal.

One option may be to haul grain to alternative markets. The availability of trucking and the cost of that trucking will impact this economic decision. A spreadsheet to estimate cost per bushel of trucking is available from the University of Kentucky at https://uky.edu/bae/sites/www.uky.edu.bae/files/Grain_trucking_cost_2010_1.xls It is recommended to check with these alternative markets before heading their direction.

What losses to expect if the grain is left in the field?