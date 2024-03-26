Trends show more agricultural land lost to development

The new 2022 Census of Agriculture data shows the number of farms in Ohio declined by 2.3% and in land in farms declined by 6.4% between 2002 and 2022. One number that is concerning to agricultural stakeholders in Ohio is the loss of 931,089 acres in land in farms in Ohio in the last 20 years.

The question is how much of the agricultural land in Ohio was lost to development?

Ani Katchova, Professor and Farm Income Enhancement Chair, and Xiaoyi Fang and Rae Ju, PhD students in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at the Ohio State University published a report to answer this question.

They used the National Land Cover Database (NLCD) of the Multi-Resolution Land Characteristics Consortium (https://www.mrlc.gov/eva/) which uses satellite imagery to show land of different categories and changes in land categories over time.

The definition of agricultural land according to the NLCD includes cultivated crops and pasture/hay, which is narrower than the more general definition of land in farms (which also includes woodland, wasteland, and land in conservation programs) according to the Census of Agriculture.