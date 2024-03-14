Tri-state water quality discussions underway

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) hosted a discussion around water conservation with agricultural leaders from Indiana and Michigan to focus on improving water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB).

ODA Director Brian Baldridge joined Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring in March for a Tri-State Water Quality meeting to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB) watershed is shared among the three states, covering nearly 7 million acres of land.

"There are no boundaries when it comes to improving water quality," said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. "This meeting is a real opportunity to align our efforts with Indiana and Michigan in protecting our most valuable resource, water. Our state programs have been at the forefront of the water quality discussion, and we look forward to continuing to share ideas with our neighbors in helping move the needle in the right direction."