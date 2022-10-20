Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition announces giveaway

Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition announces their Feed Your Dreams Sweepstakes, an event celebrating the partnership between award-winning country music artist, Lainey Wilson, and Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a personalized equine feeding plan (PEFP) for one horse, with the recommended product(s) provided free for one year. They will also score 2 VIP tickets to see Lainey Wilson in concert, along with a $1,000 travel voucher and fun Tribute swag. The total value of this prize package is estimated at $5,000.

Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition is excited to partner with Lainey Wilson for Tribute’s Feed Your DreamsTM campaign. The queen of bell bottom country and Tribute are a perfect match.

“Lainey’s passion for horses, persistent work ethic, and relentless pursuit of her dreams embodies the journey that so many of our customers are on and we at Tribute are proud to support,” said company president, Paul Kalmbach, Jr.… Continue reading