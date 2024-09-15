Triple H Farms, over 175 years in Fulton County

By Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Ag Net

Since the 1890s, the Herr family has been farming the fertile soils of northern Fulton County. The Herr family first immigrated to the United States over 175 years ago.

“I think it was sometime between 1840 and 1850 when they first came to the United States,” said Tom Herr Sr., current patriarch of Triple H Farms.

Located in Amboy Township, Triple H Farms is a multigenerational operation. Joseph Michael and Mary Ann Herr purchased their farm, located just west of Assumption, Ohio in 1910. It is a farm that since that time has only been farmed by the Herr family. Their son and his wife, Ambrose and Irene Herr, farmed it until the late 1960s and that is when their son, Tom Sr. and wife Lynn started to rent the farm. Today, the family farm is in its fifth generation and is operated by Tommy and Jennifer Herr and their children, in partnership with Tom Sr.,… Continue reading