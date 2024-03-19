Trout releases underway!

By Dan Armitage, outdoor writer

One of my favorite annual spring events is underway: the release of 85,000 rainbow trout at 95 locations across Ohio. The stocking locations are chosen to give as many anglers as possible a chance to hook-up with the salmonids in March, April, and May. After that, any trout that remain become harder to locate and fool as waters warm into summer.

Some trout stocking locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing. Fishing at state park youth ponds is only available for youth 16 years of age and younger for the first 7 days after trout are released. After that week, the waters are open to anglers of all ages through the end of April. On May 1, the ponds return to providing youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.

Rainbow trout are stocked throughout the state, and here are some of the most popular fishing locations:

• Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir, and Delaware State Park Pond

• Northwest Ohio: East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds, and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond

• Northeast Ohio: Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, and Westlake Nature Center Pond

• Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Forked Run, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St.… Continue reading