Trump exempts fertilizers from tariffs

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) on March 7 that ensures Canadian and Mexican imports of fertilizers meeting USMCA preference status will be subject to no duty while the current round of tariffs remains in effect. Additionally, the EO further establishes that potash imports from Canada and Mexico lacking USMCA preference status will be subject to a reduced import tariff of 10%.

President Trump’s EO is an important step forward to ensuring a stable and affordable supply of fertilizers which are critical to maintaining the global competitiveness of U.S. farmers, strengthening rural economies, and keeping food prices in check, according to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI)

"President Trump has long been supportive of U.S. farmers and rural communities," said Corey Rosenbusch, TFI President and CEO. "As the important spring planting season kicks off on farms around the country, the President's recognition of the critical nature of fertilizers will ensure growers have access to the vital crop nutrients that make possible bountiful harvests and profitable grower operations.