Trump unknowns keeping markets on edge

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month I was a first-time attendee at the annual meeting of National Association of Conservation Districts held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Little did I know that my first fast-paced snow tubing efforts would continue in both the general sessions and the breakout sessions across a wide variety of conservation topics. What a whirlwind for 5 days!

The Trump unknowns continue to be a massive factor for volatility for the grain markets. While you may not like it, it is not going away anytime soon. Federal government jobs across agriculture and other sectors are in limbo with executive orders and press releases continuing to spew out. Programs across broad industry sectors are potentially affected. In addition, layoffs at ADM, Cargill, and other suppliers and vendors have producers facing a huge vacuum of information sources ahead of upcoming planting activity in Ohio and the nation.

