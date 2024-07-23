Turning Dirt into Healthy Soil and other Upcoming Field Days

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Crops are growing and field days are sprouting up all. Farmers have an opportunity to take a break and learn some new information at these events.

Drainage Technology and Water Management Field Day at Ohio State Lima, July 24th

Drainage installation, drainage water recycling, and soil health will be the focus of a field day being held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Ohio State University at Lima. Registration is required to attend. The event and registration details are available at go.osu.edu/limadrainageday.

Field demonstrations will be conducted by the Ohio Chapter of Land Improvement Contractors of America in an open house-style format throughout the day and a variety of conservation practices will be on display, featuring Extension and industry experts. The event is free and open to the public and parking will be available on site.

The field day will take place at the Ohio State Lima Regenerative Farm, which started in 2020 and provides research and educational opportunities focused on regenerative farming practices.… Continue reading