Two inducted into International Drainage Hall of Fame

By Vinayak Shedekar, Elizabeth Schwab, Chip Tuson

Dr. Dan Jaynes, former Retired Research Soil Scientist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, and Charlie Schafer, President and Owner of Agri Drain Corporation, were inducted into the 2022 class of the International Drainage Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the 11th International Drainage Symposium in Des Moines and was hosted by The Ohio State University’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering (FABE).

Jaynes graduated from Penn State University (Ph.D., Agronomy), University of Wisconsin (M.S., Soil Science), and Monmouth College (B.A., Physics). His scholarly contributions include understanding soil hydraulic properties; nutrient and pesticide fate and leaching; soil and crop yield variability; artificial drainage; simulation model use, development, and improvement; and water management practices that affect nitrate leaching. His research work has had practical applications, impacting water management practice adoption and policy decisions. Jaynes is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in his field, and has been invited to serve on journal and editorial boards and to participate in USEPA Science Advisory Board meetings and regional task forces.… Continue reading