The Ohio Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending April 20, 2025 sees USDA NASS reporting 2% of Ohio corn planted, in line with the 5-year-average. Winter wheat jointing is at 31%, up 19 points from last week but below the 45% 5-year-average. 37% of oats are planted with 6% of oats emerged.

