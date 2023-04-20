Two-rate nitrogen trial

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Ohio’s corn nitrogen recommendation tool is the Corn Nitrogen Rate Calculator (https://www.cornnratecalc.org/). The Ohio database has over 300 trials where four or more rates were applied to understand nitrogen response over various soils, hybrids, and weather conditions. However, questions still exist on how the Maximum Return to Nitrogen (MRTN) rate affects yield and profitability on individual farms. Therefore, we propose a simple two-rate trial that compares the MRTN rate to a rate 50 pounds higher to check the yield and profit performance of the MRTN tool. If you use a nitrogen rate higher than the MRTN rate, we encourage you to use that rate compared to the lower MRTN rate.

Study basics

We recommend a minimum of two nitrogen rates replicated no less than three times. The total N rate (MRTN and MRTN +50) should include all N applied regardless of source (liquid or dry) or timings (Preplant, at-plant, sidedress).… Continue reading